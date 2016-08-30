Cities » Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, August 30, 2016
Three-day fast launched to promote Telugu

Founder-president of Paravastu Padhya Peetham Paravastu Phanisayana, Suri who is on a three-day fast, interacting with former Prof. Visweswaram near Gandhi statue opposite GVMC in Visakhapatnam on Monday. —Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam
Founder-president of Paravastu Padya Peetham Paravastu Phanisayana Suri began a three-day fast from Monday morning near Gandhi Statue opposite GVMC.

Marking the 153{+r}{+d}birth anniversary of writer and linguist Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy Pantulu and ‘Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam’, Mr. Suri said that the fasting aimed at sensitising parents enamoured with English about the need to ignite love for native language among young minds.

A signature campaign was launched as part of Telugu ‘Dandu’ (army), an initiative where a team of volunteers will take care of a slew of measures by taking up a door-to-door campaign.

After garlanding the statue of Telugu Talli, the need to strengthen Telugu language was highlighted by CMD of Vijay Nirman Company S. Vijay Kumar, former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Balamohandas, actor S.K. Misro, president of Praja Spandana C.S. Rao and founder-president of Jaladi Charitable Trust Jaladi Vijaya.

