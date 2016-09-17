Three persons, including two women, were washed away in fash floods of a stream triggered by heavy rains near Jarakonda area under Hukumpeta mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency.

Though they were swept away two days ago, it came to light on Friday when the locals found two bodies under Ananthagiri police station limits. Based on the information, the police launched search operations to trace the third person. The deceased were identified as K. Lachanna (45) and his wife K. Chandu (40), while the third woman Pangi Dumbri (50) is still missing.