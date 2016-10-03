Three persons died in two separate accidents in the district.

In the first incident, two persons died on the spot when their car hit a lorry on the National Highway-16 (NH-16) near NG Palem junction under Kasimkota Police Station limits in the district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as P. Ramar (60) and his friend Murugan (60), both retired employees hailing from Tamil Nadu.

The car was coming towards the city from Chennai.

The driver of the lorry suddenly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road to take a U-turn at the junction. Ramar, who was driving the car, lost control and hit the lorry at high-speed resulting in injuries and instantaneous death of the two, according to SI B. Madhusudhan Rao.

In another incident, the Governor of Vasavi Club, Visakhapatnam, Ch. Manikyala Rao, died after he accidentally slipped from a train near Anakapalle on Sunday.

Investigation is on.