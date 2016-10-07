DPS students stage ‘Nukkad Natak’ on beach Road

As a group of students comes forward to match the steps in a rhythmic fashion, the other team gets into the groove, keeping pace with the drumbeats.

With songs such as ‘Raaz bahut hee gahara hai; gali gali ko saaf rakho, jogira sara ra ra’ focusing on keeping the surroundings and neighbourhoods clean and the background score striking a chord, about 70 students from Classes IV to IX of Delhi Public School, North (Lawson’s Bay Colony) took turns to stage a streetplay in three different locations on Thursday.

The incessant drizzle failed to dampen the spirit of the students who staged n ukkad natak near Kali Mata temple and YMCA at R.K. Beach. “We presented a streetplay near our school premises before heading to the other venues on the Beach Road. The week-long practice guided us to bring out various themes and stand up for a cause as a team,” said Aneesha, a Class IX student.

Focusing on sanitation, hygiene and healthy food, students said the streetplay guided them to share best practices. “Through n ukkad natak we wanted to educate people on maintaining the surroundings clean and play a significant part in the Swachh Bharat campaign. It also helped us bring various concepts and share ideas on health and hygiene,” said Anirvin, another student.

According to V. Sinduja, Class IX student, the streetplay aims at connecting with passersby and bringing in a definite change. Parents who assembled at the venue to watch their children stage the natak said platforms such as these would help the little minds develop a sense of responsibility. “There is a sea change in the attitude of children. They have become cleanliness conscious and make an effort to keep their surroundings clean,” shares V.N. Radhika, a parent.

Principal of the school Eswari Prabhakar said students wanted to communicate the message effectively and Nukkad Natak provided them the right platform to grab the attention of viewers in an engaging manner. After Dasara vacation, students intend to present streetplay and portray different themes at busy junctions and shopping malls across the city.