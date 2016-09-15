The much awaited annual event for schoolchildren, elocution and newspaper collage contests for the school students, is back. It will be held on September 16 at the Visakha Public Library, near BVK College, Dwaraka Nagar here.

Topic

The topic for this year’s contests is “Save our ozone layer”.

This event is being organised by The Hindu in association with the ESSAR Group Foundation, mainly to promote awareness about the protection of the ozone layer and its importance to the future generations.

The elocution competition will be held from 10 a.m. and the newspaper collage contest starts at 2 p.m. Pupils of classes 7th to 10th can participate.

Students who are interested in participating in the newspaper collage need to paste newspaper clippings and pictures on a chart sheet on the topic, save our ozone layer, at their home or school and bring it to the venue.

Participants are advised to report to the venue by 9 a.m. on Friday for the elocution competition and by 1 p.m. for the newspaper collage. They should bring their school ID cards. Those willing to participate should register themselves by calling The Hindu office @ 2536159 / 2536160 / 2536161 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or can also register themselves on the spot at the venue.

There will be first, second and third prizes in elocution and newspaper collage contests separately.

The prize winners will be given a certificate of excellence.