The Hindu In School, in association with Kokuyo Camlin, is conducting a special Teachers’ Day contest for school students. As part of this, participants will get a chance to write on the topic “A teacher who made a difference in my life” in not more than 50 words on a paper using a pen, scan the essay and mail it to camlinteachersdaycontest@thehindu.co.in, along with a passport size photograph. The name, class, school and city of the participant should be mentioned in the scanned write-up and the email.

The total size of the attachment should not exceed 2 MB. The last date for sending the entries is September 5.

Any entry violating any of the above rules will be disqualified.

The five first, five second, five third and 50 consolation prize winners will get exciting Kokuyo Camlin gift hampers.