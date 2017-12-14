The Hindu, IDP education fair

Participants at the education fair organised by The Hindu in association with IDP Education India at Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology, Duvvada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arangement

The Hindu in association with IDP Education India Private Limited conducted an education fair on Wednesday at Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology, Duvvada.

The day-long fair focused on providing information to aspirants on various opportunities available in the universities located in US and Canada. Those who visited the fair had a chance to access details pertaining to application process, availability of courses, documentation and scholarship options.

Aspirants were seen getting their doubts clarified and checking the courses offered by foreign university courses and their future prospects. With a team of IDP representatives providing counselling to visitors, more than 300 students availed the platform and found it useful.