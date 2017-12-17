The Hindu Auto Expo a big draw

Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao speaking after inaugurating The Hindu’s two-day Auto Expo – 2017 at the YMCA parking area on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Right) Visitors at a stall at the expo

A whole range of latest premium and compact cars and the newest launches in two-wheeler segment were all showcased The Hindu’s two-day Auto Expo – 2017 that kicked off to a grand start at the YMCA parking area on Beach Road on Saturday. Automobile enthusiasts thronged the show to get a glimpse of the latest arrivals in the automobile segment and strike the beat deals.

Inaugurating the show, Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao said it was a great platform connecting consumers and automobile dealers and manufacturers.

“The consumers can not only get a sneak peek of the latest technical features of the cars and two-wheelers, they can compare the pricing and features and make the best buy from the automobile market,” he said.

Road safety

Mr Rao stressed on the importance of road safety and urged the prospective buyers to not compromise on safety features while selecting a car or two-wheeler. Elaborating on the measures being taken by the State Transport Department in reducing accidental deaths, he said LLR melas are being held across colleges in the city to reach out to the youth.

“We are conducting tests and issuing licenses in the campus itself. So far 12 colleges have been covered. We are also utilising platforms like auto shows to spread awareness on traffic safety,” he said. The Transport Department is also planning to launch an app with RFID (radio frequency identification) system and get the licensee’s data linked through Aadhaar. The Hindu Automobile Expo made the experience more exciting and interesting for visitors by giving away surprise gifts to customers of first car booking (of any brand), first car delivery in the show and the highest value car buyer. The offer is open to customers on Sunday too.

The presenting sponsor for the event is Isuzu and powered by Sri Srinivasa Yamaha. Other participating brands include Leelakrishna Toyota, Mahavir Auto Diagnostics Private Ltd, Varun Nexa, Mango Hyundai, Tristar Auto Agencies, City Motors, Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Private Ltd, Sri Vishunpriya Motors, Modi Auto Corp, Mahindra Kantipudi Nissan and Kantipudi Datsun among others. TV 5 is the television partner and Red FM is the Radio Sponsor.

The auto show will be open at the venue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m on Sunday.