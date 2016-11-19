Installing CC cameras, LED screens to enable devotees view the programmes going on in the temple and mobile toilets are among the arrangements to be in place for the Margasiramasa festival of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi beginning November 30.

Reviewing arrangements with officials and Police Commissioner T. Yoganand on Friday, Collector Pravin Kumar asked Executive Officer Jyothi Madhavi to ensure cleanliness in and around the temple by deploying sanitation staff round-the-clock.

Fire tenders should be kept ready, particularly on the Thursdays, considered auspicious by devotees resulting in heavy rush.

To ensure first aid and meet other contingencies an ambulance should be kept ready.

He released the publicity material for the festival.

Mr. Yoganand said police would make arrangements to prevent untoward incidents during the month-long festival as well as at the “annadanam” area and “Prasadam” counters to prevent stampede.

Ms. Madhavi said three lakh water packets would be distributed among devotees. On Thursdays, “annadanam” will be organised.

Temple Trust Board Chairman W. Bhaskara Rao and trustees participated.