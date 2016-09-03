Cities » Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, September 3, 2016
Updated: September 3, 2016 02:42 IST

Techniques to address learning disabilities of special children

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
US-based special educator Lakshmi Kallakuri taking classes for students with learning disabilities in Viskahapatnam on Friday.
— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam
US-based special educator Lakshmi Kallakuri taking classes for students with learning disabilities in Viskahapatnam on Friday.

Ankit (name changed) takes his own time to grasp lessons taught in the classroom. No matter how hard he tries to understand the subject, processing the information in a sequential order has always been an arduous task for this 10-year-old boy. It took a while for his mother to identify that her son suffers from learning disability and that she needs to make a conscious effort every time to keep him involved. “At times, I have to repeat a sentence over a dozen times. Though he is showing signs of progress, one should have abundant patience to deal with learning disorder,” says Ankit’s mother.

Allowing Ankit learn at his own pace along with other children at Vivek, an institute for special children, special educator Lakshmi Kallakuri says every mainstream school consists of slow learners and that care should be taken to detect them at an early stage. “Slow learners form 10 per cent of a class’s strength. Adopting customised teaching methods help deal with them. This is where special educators come into play,” says the US-based remedial teacher who has been teaching students with learning disabilities for the past 25 years. She came to the port city to provide six-month-long remedial classes for those dealing with varying degrees of learning disorders at special schools and NGOs including Sumedha Society. “Spotting a slow learner’s strengths and understanding his or her limitations play a significant part in addressing the problem. Methods such as window, phoneme, alphabetical and whole word approach can be adopted to train them in learning, reading and writing. Though the teaching process is slow and lengthy, these techniques will help enhance their thinking ability to a large extent,” Ms. Lakshmi says. According to her, mainstream schools should offer remedial coaching and include multi-sensory teaching techniques for those suffering from learning disabilities.

More In: Visakhapatnam
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The cyclonic storm that came very close to Andhra Pradesh coast brought much-needed relief from severe heat, but also inundated several areas. Here is a compilation of pictures showing life in Vizag during Roanu's journey.

IGNOU extends last date for admission

Time limit for ‘drop n go’ cars increased at airport

From campus with love of music

IRCTC’s package tours to Goa, Sri Lanka and HK

Special trains to clear rush

Fake certificate racket busted, one arrested

The Hindu In School Teachers’ Day contest

Exempted from toll tax payment

City sanitation gets place in global study of Water Aid

Panel to probe charges against former AU V-C


Andhra Pradesh

HC breather for Naidu

Tuni case: CID servesnotice on Bhumana

Kanchi Acharya discharged

Naidu invites fresh ideas on crop insurance

Yanamala calls for fiscal prudence

HC to hear Naidu plea in ACB cases today

Hyderabad

Struck much before Chennai, neglected to this day

‘Quality should be a habit’

Deluge does little to fill twin reservoirs

‘One-man commission exceeded its brief’

Several IPS officers transferred

OSDs to help monitor 2BHK scheme in new districts

Govt. to issue caste certificates to nomadic tribes

Micro breweries craze catches up in city

Visakhapatnam

General strike partial, peaceful

Smart city: USTDA initiatessupport for second phase

Techniques to address learning disabilities of special children

HC breather for Naidu

EXIM Bank chief to address GSIB students


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Visakhapatnam

Commuters waiting for 'share autos', which were off the road and city buses were few due to the general strike, at Jagadamba junction in Visakhapatnam on Friday. —Photo: K.R. Deepak

General strike partial, peaceful

Autos go off the road; rallies and protest meetings held at PSUs »