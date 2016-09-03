Techniques to address learning disabilities of special children

Ankit (name changed) takes his own time to grasp lessons taught in the classroom. No matter how hard he tries to understand the subject, processing the information in a sequential order has always been an arduous task for this 10-year-old boy. It took a while for his mother to identify that her son suffers from learning disability and that she needs to make a conscious effort every time to keep him involved. “At times, I have to repeat a sentence over a dozen times. Though he is showing signs of progress, one should have abundant patience to deal with learning disorder,” says Ankit’s mother.

Allowing Ankit learn at his own pace along with other children at Vivek, an institute for special children, special educator Lakshmi Kallakuri says every mainstream school consists of slow learners and that care should be taken to detect them at an early stage. “Slow learners form 10 per cent of a class’s strength. Adopting customised teaching methods help deal with them. This is where special educators come into play,” says the US-based remedial teacher who has been teaching students with learning disabilities for the past 25 years. She came to the port city to provide six-month-long remedial classes for those dealing with varying degrees of learning disorders at special schools and NGOs including Sumedha Society. “Spotting a slow learner’s strengths and understanding his or her limitations play a significant part in addressing the problem. Methods such as window, phoneme, alphabetical and whole word approach can be adopted to train them in learning, reading and writing. Though the teaching process is slow and lengthy, these techniques will help enhance their thinking ability to a large extent,” Ms. Lakshmi says. According to her, mainstream schools should offer remedial coaching and include multi-sensory teaching techniques for those suffering from learning disabilities.