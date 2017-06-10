Visakhapatnam

Teachers protest at Minister’s residence

Tension prevailed at HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s house at MVP Colony on Saturday following an impromptu protest opposing new guidelines for transfer of teachers and rationalisation of schools. Agitated over guidelines framed in a GO issued recently for transfers, the teachers tried to squat before the house of the Minister. However, a little later amid loud protests the police came in large numbers and bundled them into a waiting van. They were lodged at III Town Police Station.

Meanwhile, S. Simhachalm of SC/ST Teachers’ Union alleged that the teachers were picked up by the police when they were staging a protest peacefully .

