Creativity plays a vital role in cooking healthy food, says Art of Living teacher

Incorporating elements such as sour, sweet, bitter, pungent and astringent in the meal is not a horrendous task. A little bit of modification in the daily cooking will do the trick.

If you think that tastier food can be prepared only by using liberal portions of cooking oil, Preethi Trivedi, Art of Living teacher from Mumbai, believes in a different theory.

Her six-day-long cookery session held at Niranjan hall, Dondaparthy crafted a new menu that lists a variety of soups, vegetable salads, sandwich made of pulses and whole wheat flour cakes sans any artificial flavour and oil.

Demonstrating how steamed ‘dahi-vada’ can be made at the session on Saturday, Ms. Preethi says most of her recipes include less amount of cow ghee or oil. “Steamed vegetables are any time a better option. The methods we follow while cooking play an imperative part in retaining nutrient value of the vegetables. Those who are used to fried food can switch to healthier menu without compromising much on taste. Replacing oil by little amount of cow ghee, sugar by jaggery or rock sugar are some of the options that can be considered while cooking. Similarly, there are many such natural supplements available to us to lead a healthier life,” she says.

Ms. Preethi says there is no hard and fast rule as far as cooking is concerned. Despite using abundant oil, she says certain recipes can turn out to be a mundane stuff. “Creativity plays a vital role in cooking. Variations can be brought only if we keep experimenting with new ingredients, following safe cooking methods,” says the AOL teacher.

Those who attended the classes said the recipes learnt can be tried with other ingredients as well. “For instance, I tried plantain paratha for the first time and it came out really well. Cooking will be interesting only if we bring in innovative elements to the process,” says R. Sarada. Homemakers who were part of the session found the platform quite useful as it offered something new to their little ones.