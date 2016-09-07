The 29,465 kg laddu being loaded on a truck at Tapeswaram to be transported to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Photo; Special Arrangement

The devotion for Lord Ganesha has reached a new high with a Tapeswaram-based sweet firm Sri Bhaktanjaneya Suruchi Foods bidding to create a new Guinness World Record by making the largest individual laddu for a 78-foot tall idol at Gajuwaka. The gigantic laddu weighs 29,465 kg costing a whopping Rs. 50 lakh. Made by a 20-member team, the laddu was brought here in the early hours of Wednesday and is placed in front of the idol.

Speaking to The Hindu, P.V.V.S. Mallikarjun Rao, proprietor of Sri Bhaktanjaneya Suruchi Foods, said, “The laddu was made from 45 per cent sugar, 23 per cent besan, 27 per cent ghee and five per cent dry fruits. The entire process of making the laddu took about 20 hours. It will be instantly distributed to the devotees from Wednesday onwards.” The laddu was offered to the 78-foot clay Ganesha by the Visakha Integrated Social Welfare Association at Gajuwaka, which is among the biggest idols in the State.

Mr. Rao said that it will be for the fifth time that the sweet firm will enter the Guinness Book of World Records for making the biggest laddu in the world.

Their last record was in 2014, when they made a laddu weighing 7,885 kg during Vinayaka Chaviti in Visakhapatnam. “We have also been offering a huge laddu for the Khairatabad Ganesha from the past six years,” he added.