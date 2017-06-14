Talent to the fore at Scouts and Guides rally

more-in

Camp craft, street play, painting and poster making, folk dance and beach cleaning were organised apart from regular activities on the second day of the first ever district rally of Bharat Scouts & Guides of Waltair District of East Coast Railway (ECoR).

The participants, who included children from other Divisions of ECoR, exhibited their talents. The Scouts and Guides of Waltair, Sambalpur, Khurda Road and central district chose social issues for the street plays, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday..

DRM Mukul Saran Mathur, ADRM Ajay Arora, District Commissioner (Scouts) & Divisional Engineer KVV Narasimha Rao, District Commissioner (Guides) Charumati and Branch officers were present.