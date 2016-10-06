‘Swachh Bharat-Swachh Vidyalaya’ programme was inaugurated under Urban Wash Alliance Partnership at GVMC School in Madhuranagar on Wednesday by Jonathan Addleton, Mission Director of USAID, India. A total of 20 schools in GVMC will be taken up for provision of toilets, drinking water and other amenities during the year.

Students knowing about personal hygiene, use of toilets and importance of clean drinking water and sharing with parents would help improve overall situation, he said.

Describing the programme as an important one, he said a total of 60 schools were covered under ‘Support My School’ (SMS) programme in Pune, Dehardun and Visakhapatnam.

Under SMS, 10 schools had been extended support last year and the Madhuranagar school was selected as the best.

Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan said the SMS programme helped in improving the attendance of students. Sanitation was being effectively carried out under the programme.

Of the 143 schools in GVMC, 43 are high schools and some were adopted by some organisations.

Plan India Executive Director Bhagyashri Dengle, who welcomed, gave details of its work.

Plan India works on child-centred community development.

The model school plaque was unveiled at the school as it was selected as the best.