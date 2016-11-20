Of the 35,000 businesses and commercial establishments in the city only 6,000 are using Point of Sale machines and the others should switch over to PoS to usher in cashless transactions, Collector Pravin Kumar has said.

He held a meeting on Saturday with representatives of Chamber of Commerce, hoteliers, owners of theatres and petrol outlets, LPG dealers and bankers on cashless transactions.

Following the Chief Minister taking up the issue and holding discussions with bankers on supply of PoS machines, if the requirement of number of machines was indicated steps would be taken for supply, Mr. Pravin Kumar told them.

RTC should introduce it in city buses too and Mee Seva centres and EPDCL counters also should use it, he suggested.

DRO C. Chandrasekhar Reddy, Lead District Manager Saratbabu and SBI Regional Manager Madhusudan Patro participated.

Later, the Collector held a meeting with members of the SHGs at Zilla Mahila Samakhya and wanted them to understand cashless transactions and make the district first in the State in this aspect. He reminded them of the Chief Minister’s call to go for cashless transaction on a large scale in view of demonetisation of higher denomination currency notes.

Since SHG members are involved in small and petty trades they could overcome the problem of scarcity of smaller denomination notes by going for cashless transactions, he said.