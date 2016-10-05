Andhra University College of Zoology and AU College of Engineering bagged the first prize in group discussion for college students held on different themes in connection with the 62nd Wildlife Week celebrations held at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here on Tuesday.

B.V.K. College, Visakha Women’s College and Mrs. A.V.N. Degree College won the second prize and Gayatri Vidya Parishad, Dr. L. Bullayya College and AU College of Science and Technology bagged the third prize.

The consolation prizes went to Dr. V.S. Krishna College and Mrs. A.V.N. College (Jr.). The themes for the discussions were: global warming, extinction of species, biodiversity conservation, ozone depletion, ecosystem values and function, conservation of the marine ecosystem, carbon sequestration and insitu-exsitu conservation.

In all, 92 students from 10 colleges participated in the group discussions.The presentations by the students reflected their understanding of the ecosystem, wildlife conservation and related issues, Zoo Curator B. Vijaya Kumar said in his concluding remarks. He called upon the students to enrol as ‘Zoo Volunteers.’