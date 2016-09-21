Students listen with rapt attention at a seminor on study in Japan at the education fair held at Andhra Universtiy in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

They interact with three-member Japanese delegation at education fair

Tuned to admissions in universities in countries such as the USA, UK, Australia, Canada and Singapore, the students of Visakhapatnam for the first time were exposed to the higher study options in the Land of the Rising Sun, Japan, here on Tuesday, and they were an enthused lot.

Interacting with the three-member Japanese delegation, the young minds came out with a series of queries, such as what are the PG courses, can we study robotics, what are the research options and how to get admission into a university in Japan.

Referring to a question on research and funding, First Secretary from the Embassy of Japan Daisuke Kodama said, “The sky is the limit for research options and funding is very liberal. But the research project conceived should be of good quality and has to pass a stringent test by experts. The funding comes from the government, university and the industry.”

On the admission process in PG courses, Indian Liaison Representative of Japanese Science and Technology Agency Yuji Nishikawa said each university has its own admission test. Some accept GRE scores and even TOEFL and IELTS score. The admission criteria vary from university to university and all details are uploaded in the university website.

But according to him, the admission depends on the research project.

Elaborating, he said, “in Japan a PG programme is not like any regular PG course. It is research oriented and before applying one should identify the project, the university where a similar project is worked upon and who would be the likely professor. Then he or she has to communicate with the professor and get his approval, before joining.”

On the cost of living in Japan, Yoshino Hiroshi, Director of University of Tokyo, said it varies from city to city. But on average it would cost about $ 1,000.

Sakura Science Plan

On the Sakura Science Plan, Mr. Nishikawa said it was a student exchange programme between universities and the time frame varies from one week to three weeks.

“If one intends to take up the programme, he or she has to approach the Japanese University through the university where he or she is studying. The details can be had from the official website of Sakura Science Plan or Embassy of Japan in India,” he said.

The Japan education fair was held at YVS Murthy Auditorium in Andhra University and was organised in association with Japan Study Centre, AU. The fair was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof. G. Nageswara Rao in the presence of the Director of the Japan Study Centre Prof. D.V.R Murthy.