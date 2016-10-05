The A.P. Pollution Control Board has issued ‘stop production’ orders to five pharma companies in the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC) at Parawada for improper disposal of hazardous waste.

Joint Chief Environmental Engineer issued the orders on Tuesday at the direction of APPCB Chairman G. Phani Kumar, and they come into immediate effect.

The industries asked to stop production were: M/s Emmennar Pharma Pvt. Ltd., M/s Azico Biophore India Pvt. Ltd., M/s Matees Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., M/s Metrochem API Pvt. Ltd., and M/s Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

These industries were disposing of the hazardous waste on the banks of Vooracheruvu of Parawada through unauthorised agencies and, thereby, causing contamination of surface water. The bank guarantee of M/s Ramky Pharmacity for Rs.50 lakh was also forfeited for permitting the waste to be dumped outside the pharma city. Action was initiated under Section 31(A) of Air (prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1987, and under Section 33 (A) of Water (prevention and pollution control) Act, 1983, according to a statement issued by APPCB here.