Opposition urged to cooperate in building the State

Taking Opposition parties to task for their sustained campaign against the Centre and the State government over denial of Special Category Status, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that they are pursuing opportunistic politics pushing to corner the larger interests of the new State.

Appealing them to cooperate in building Sunrise Andhra Pradesh after facing post-bifurcation blues for two and a half years, he said knowing very well that the Centre was reluctant to give SCS due to certain compulsions, Mr. Naidu averred that he gave his consent to accept the special package after a categoric promise by the Union government that it would fulfil all the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a huge gathering here at the valedictory of World Space Week celebrations by Indian Space Research Organisation and Andhra University on Monday. Describing how he could ensure voluntary surrender of 34,000 acres by the farmers for building capital at Amaravati under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), he said with a note of sarcasm: “I could convince the farmers but not the Opposition parties.”