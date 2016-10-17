Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the stone-laying for the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy on October 20.

The Union Petroleum Ministry is establishing the institute on 201.85 acres at Vangali in Sabbavaram mandal.

The Chief Minister and the Union Ministers will reach Vangali by helicopter at 10.45 a.m. and perform ‘bhoomipuja’.

National Skill Development Institute at Arilova will be dedicated to the nation from Vangali.

The Prime Minister Ujwal Yojna to provide LPG connections to BPL families for the State will also be launched from the venue.

District Collector Pravin Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma inspected the venue of the public meeting on Sunday.