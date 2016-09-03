Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Friday laid the foundation for Vysakhi Kalatarangini auditorium to come up near the Rytu Bazar at MVP Colony.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said a trial run of the musical fountain would be done on the evening of Vinayaka Chavithi and VUDA Children Theatre would be opened on November 14. He assured housing for eligible artistes.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said the auditorium would help organise national and international events which had been held in hotels spending money during the last two years. There was a need to build kalyanamantapams also. VUDA Vice Chairman T. Baburao Naidu said the auditorium to be constructed with a cost of Rs.32.25 crore would come up in 1.49 acres of land. It can accommodate 1100 persons. It comprises three convention halls, mini amphitheatre, mini outdoor theatre and shopping centres. Parking can accommodate 100 cars and 200 two-wheelers. The construction is targeted for completion in 18 months.

MLA V. Ramakrishnababu presided. MLC M.V.V.S. Murthy, ZP Chairperson Lalam Bhavani, MLAs P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Palla Srinivas and Panchakarla Rameshbabu, Collector Pravin Kumar, Municipal Commissioner M. Harinarayanan, VUDA Additional VC K. Ramesh and Secretary A. Srinivas participated.