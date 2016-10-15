One of the two workers who suffered severe burns in a blast at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Wednesday died after he was airlifted to Mumbai on Friday.

VSP sources said that foreman M. Raja Rao, 52, was declared dead on arrival in an air ambulance in Mumbai.

He, along with contract worker Sumon Roy, 34, received severe burns when water reportedly came in contact with hot metal at Steel Melt Shop-2.

Suman Roy would be shifted to Mumbai in an air ambulance for better care at National Burns Centre in Navi Mumbai.