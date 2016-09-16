Minister for Municipal Adminsitration P. Narayana addressing schoolchildren and parents at a meeting on foundation courses in government schools, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

A tiny step taken a year back has now yielded results. With career foundation course empowering those belonging to BPL families, the aim is to reach out to maximum number of students across the State and provide right direction for the young minds to build their career path, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana said on Thursday.

Allaying fears over discontinuing the free career foundation coaching introduced in municipal schools, the Minister said the year-long course for those studying from Classes VI to X will continue in the future as well.

In an interactive session with students, teachers and parents organised by GVMC at AU Convocation Hall, he said he was able to roll out the initiative last year despite initial setbacks.

Statihng that the quality of education has improved in GVMC schools for the last couple of years, the Minister said training classes were meant to shape the future of young minds and impact their lives. “Initially, the IIT foundation course was launched in Tirupati, Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Today, it was introduced in all municipal schools across the State,” Dr. Narayana said.

This year, about 34,200 students across 13 districts of the State have been enrolled in the course.

The Minister got feedback from several students who came forward to share their experience. “The career foundation course comes in handy for the needy students like us who cannot afford to pay any extra amount for the special classes. The course is in tune with our academic syllabus and hence helps us get our basics right. We hope that the course would continue forever so that children of construction workers can redefine their future rather than continuing the same line of work as their parents,” said some of the students.

MLAs Vishnu Kumar Raju, P.V.G.R. Naidu, V. Ramakrishna Babu and Palla Srinivasa Rao, director of Municipal Administration K. Kanna Babu were among those present.