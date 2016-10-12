Incubation centres to be set up in all universities in the State

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and the Andhra Pradesh government have decided to join hands to mentor student startups by setting up incubation centres in all universities across the State.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced the initiative to be launched as a pilot project to undertake research based on space technologies.

Disclosing this at the valedictory of the World Space Week celebrations after talks with Isro Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar, Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) Director P. Kunhikrishnan, and Vice-Chancellors of various universities, he said they were the first to involve students actively to ensure inclusive growth.

Mr. Naidu also announced the constitution of a committee, comprising experts from various universities and Isro, to ensure proper use of remote sensing and other data, to convert innovative ideas into startups and subsequently commercial ventures.

Cleanliness

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over enthusiasm shown by students of Andhra University in photographing 5,000-odd toilets opened during Krishna Pushkarams for monitoring the cleanliness on real-time basis, and said the government would sanction Rs.25 lakh initially for forming a startup in AU to monitor cleanliness at all public toilets across the State.

Underlining the need for the students to innovate through out of the box ideas, he said the time had come to use technologies to find solution to various problems faced by the people.

Mr. Naidu said A.P. was in the forefront of using technologies for e-governance and fixing responsibility at various levels for a hassle-free administration.

He said the chapters of Innovation Society formed by the government would be opened in various universities. In his address, Mr. Kiran Kumar recalled the contribution of Vikram Sarabhai for pioneering research in space technology, and said his dream for revolution in communication had become a reality now with smartphones becoming part and parcel of daily life.

“Today, we are able to predict weather at least 48 hours in advance and enable fishermen to locate fish easily through Global Positioning System. This has saved fishermen over Rs.20,000 crore in fuel and reduced voyage time,” he pointed out.

Mr. Kiran Kumar said India was now ranked among top few countries in making advancement in space research. “As on date, we have launched 38 satellites on earth, navigation and communication as space has become the platform where there are no boundaries,” he commented.

The noted space scientist said India’s maiden lunar mission, Chandrayaan-I, had made a landmark breakthrough on formation of water molecules on lunar space.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, and MP K. Haribabu were present.