Row over SCS will not mar party chances in AP, say leaders

The controversy over the granting of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh will not affect the prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State, BJP State general secretaries Jammula Shyam Kishore and Suresh Reddy said.

Briefing the media after the State executive meeting here on Saturday, they said that AP had suffered badly due to bifurcation of the State but the Centre had given Rs.2.25 lakh crore as special package to the State. Many of the projects, which were not there in the AP Reorganisation Act, were also granted to AP.

They said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had sanctioned road projects worth Rs.64,000 crore to AP and Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar had sanctioned five key Defence projects to AP. The Centre was also committed to implementing the Polavaram project.

They announced the names of the party in-charges who were appointed to take care of the AP Legislative Council polls. They are: Rayalaseema West – Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Kapileswarayya, Nellore – Challapalli Narasimha Reddy and Kandukuri Satyanarayana and Visakhapatnam – PV Narayana Rao and Pudi Tirupatayya.

The party membership in AP, which was 1.75 lakh in 2014, has increased to nearly 31 lakh.