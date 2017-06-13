Star hotel staff not raped: police

more-in

Five days after a case of gang rape was lodged by a 23-year-old woman employee of a star hotel at the Three Town Police Station, the Visakhapatnam police said on Tuesday that it was a case of molestation, not rape. According to the police, there was no evidence of rape as per medical reports. From injuries on the woman’s body, the case appeared to be molestation.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Sakineti Sridhar, 30, a former employee of the hotel, and Kommu Durga, 24, working in the hotel.

Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Naveen Gulati said the police team had examined eyewitnesses in the hotel, took version of the victim and checked CCTV footage.

Mr. Gulati said that King George Hospital had given the first medical report in which it has been stated that there was no sexual intercourse, but owing to injury marks on her body, it was evident that the accused outraged the modesty of the girl.

As per the police, on June 4, the girl after finishing her duty at the hotel reached her house. The accused Sridhar, known to the girl, went to her house at around 10.45 p.m. and asked her to come out for an outing and allegedly threatened to commit suicide if she did not oblige.

At around 1 p.m., they left the victim’s house; drove across the city in a car and then came to the hotel, where two rooms were booked by the third accused Vinay Kumar, at around 2.30 a.m. on June 5.

“After the duo came to the hotel, the girl was allegedly offered alcohol by Sridhar in the room. They stayed in the hotel till about 5 a.m. and thereafter left for Durga’s house and then they returned at around 9.30 a.m. on June 5. As per the girl’s version, she is not able to recollect what has happened after she consumed alcohol till the morning,” Mr. Gulati said.

Police said that after 9.30 a.m. on June 5, when she came back to hotel, a few hotel staff found her in a very disturbed state, and they made her to take rest. She then complained of body and stomach pain, and was admitted to hospital. Being in a state of shock, the girl reportedly did not inform about the incident neither to her parents nor the hotel staff. On June 8, after she narrated about what happened, the hotel staff accompanied her to the police to lodge a complaint, said the DCP.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-East) Annepu Narasimha Murthy said that after the incident came to light through the media, the two accused fled the city. However, they were nabbed.

He said also added that the police are also yet to ascertain whether the accused had laced the drinks with sedatives. “We have also collected the blood samples of the victim and sent it to FSL Hyderabad. If the report shows any traces of sedatives or any kind of drugs, then a few Sections under the Narcotics Act will be invoked,” the ACP said. Initially, after the complaint was registered under Section 376(D) of IPC (Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 or Nirbhaya Act), and now the police are registering a fresh case under IPC sections 354 (outrage of modesty of woman) and 109 (abetment).