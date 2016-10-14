Police unravel truth behind the death of the minor

Harassment by a neighbour, a degree student, forced a 14-year-old girl to commit suicide, the police said on Thursday.

The girl, class-IX student, was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a building in Pendurthy on July 24.

The police remained clueless on the cause of the death for which they came under attack from various quarters.

Pendurthi Police said they had unravelled the mystery behind the death of the girl with the arrest of her neighbour Y. Dileep Kumar (19) at Krishnarayapuram.

The police said the girl committed suicide by jumping from a building following the harassment of Dileep Kumar.

The accused is a second year B.Sc. student of a private college in the city and sells milk in the locality.

Case registered

The police registered a case under section 12 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and section 305 of IPC for abetting suicide.

The accused was remanded in judicial custody after his production in the court.

The relatives of the victim and locals had earlier suspected that she might have been murdered after rape. The police from the beginning had ruled out possibility of any sexual offence.

Pendurthy Inspector J. Murali said the forensic reports had ruled out rape.

Following a detailed investigation, he said they gathered evidence that the main accused Dileep Kumar used to stalk her throughout. On the day of death also he followed her.