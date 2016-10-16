The person who had gone on a stabbing spree and injured seven persons near Mutyalamma Temple Junction at Kancharapalem on Friday night, died a few hours later, from the injuries he sustained after being beaten up by the locals.

This is the first case of mob beating up a man to death in Visakhapatnam, said Joint Commissioner of Police A.S. Khan.

The deceased has been identified as Vadadi Kumar, a resident of Sweeper Colony in Bapuji Nagar under Kancharapalem Police Station limits. He was an auto driver and also doubled up as a part-time musician and played the conga drums.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police, from the initial investigation it has been ascertained that he was an alcoholic and also had an attempt to murder case pending against him. Whether he was mentally sick or had some disorders it is yet to be established. But on Friday, he had gone berserk and first stabbed a person with a broken beer bottle and later slashed six others with a small knife. During that period he was shouting that he wanted to cleanse the society by killing people. He also might have been under the influence of some kind of drug, said Mr. Khan. The locals present at the spot caught hold of him and gave him a sound thrashing and he later succumbed to the injuries.

As of now the police have booked a case under Cr Pc Section of 174 for death under suspicious circumstances and if the family members of the deceased file a complaint then the police will have to investigate further into the case to find out who were the people responsible for giving him a beating.

The police are investigating the case and all the seven who were injured are out of danger.