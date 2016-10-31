A visitor takes a picture of Kavi Sarvabhouma Sripada Krishna Murthy Sastry's memorabilia put on display at Visakha Museum on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

“Kavi Sarvabhouma” Sripada Krishna Murthy Sastry’s contribution to the body of literature was immense and with his unshakeable belief in verse he wrote number of books in verse that remain an inspiration for many, noted scholar Salaka Raghunadha Sarma has said.

Speaking at his 150th birth anniversary , he said the prolific poet wrote more than 250 books.

His magnum opus “Sri Krishna Bharatam,” translation of Vyasa Bharatam, done single-handedly was a proof his poetic prowess.

So great was his influence that many considered him their “guru” and revered him. His “Bobbili Yuddham” drama was hugely popular, Mr. Sarma recalled. MLC M.V.V.S. Murthy wanted more research to be done on his works and Andhra University to lead in carrying out it. The poet’s great grandson Kalluri Sriram wanted the birth anniversary to be celebrated by the State government.

Exhibition

Visakha Museum on the Beach Road organised an exhibition of his memorabilia on Saturday attracting schoolchildren and good number of visitors. Mr. Raghunadha Sarma inaugurated the exhibition.

Later speaking at GVP MLBT School, he described the author as an perennial inspiration for those writing in verse.