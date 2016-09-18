Students of Sri Prakash institutions with the prizes they won in the 30th national group singing competitions conducted by the Bharat Vikas Parishad in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.Photo: By Arrangement

Students of Sri Prakash who bagged prizes in the 30th National Group Song competition organised by Bharat Vikaas Parishad were accorded a rousing felicitation at a function here on Saturday.

Vaisakhi Jala Udyananvanam was echoed with applauds. Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Uplands won the first prize and TPT Colony branch received the third prize in Hindi group singing competition.

At the Sanskrit group song competition, Sri Prakash, TPT bagged the first prize and Uplands branch won second prize.

The winners received the prizes from Deputy Education Officer Nagamani. The winners will participate in State level group song competition to be held on October 23. Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan director Chitturi Vasu Prakash congratulated the winners.