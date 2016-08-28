M. Sairam and B. Karthikeya of grade IX of Viskahapatnam-based Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan who won Best Overseas Delegates award for their exhibit at the 49th Joint School Science Exhibition in Hong Kong recently.

M. Sairam and B. Karthikeya, students of class 9 of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, bagged the best overseas delegates award for their project ‘Global Oneness – Through Energy Conservation’ at the 49 Joint School Science Science Exhibition held at Hong Kong from August 19 to 25. The project demonstrated the concept of ‘Piezo Electricity’ in an innovative way and showcased principles of generating electricity through day-to-day activities by using Piezo Electric crystals which store mechanical stress and convert it to electrical energy.

The event saw budding scientists from South Korea, USA and Philippines putting up over 30 exhibits of innovative working models and investigation-based projects on the theme ‘Connections’. School director Chitturi Vasu Prakash congratulated the students for winning the award at the international platform.