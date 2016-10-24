Vizag Smiles, an NGO that provides food and clothing to the destitute, organised a live show on Beach Road to create awareness on Swachh Bharat and harmful effects of crackers on Sunday. With a digital screen attached to the van dedicated for the purpose, volunteers broke into a jig and educated the passers-by on the importance of keeping their environs clean and celebrating a safe Diwali.

The forum aimed at inspiring people to join hands and be part of the campaign ‘Let us keep Vizag clean and green’. Advocating simple steps such as using dustbins, volunteers said not to take any public place for granted. According to Raghu Pokala, founder of the NGO, similar shows will be held in various neighbourhoods across the city.