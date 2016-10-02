With an aim to spread awareness on breast cancer, Queen’s NRI Hospital organised a walk on the Beach Road from Kali Temple to YMCA on Saturday.

The walk was flagged off by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao and AU Registrar V. Uma Maheshwara Rao.

Carrying placards with messages on the symptoms and preventive care of breast cancer, a team of doctors and youngsters participated in the walk.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is an annual campaign to increase awareness about the disease.

Early detection

Later, Oncology Head of Queen’s NRI Hospital Dr. B. Ravishankar, Dr. Suman Das, Dr. Ramesh and Dr. J. Kishore spoke on the importance of early detection, education and support services, various symptoms, care and treatment for breast cancer. Chairperson of Queen’s NRI Hospital Chalasani Vijaylakshmi said that the hospital was giving 50 per cent discount on mammography tests. CEO of Queen’s NRI Hospital T. Chandramouli said the hospital had been conducting breast cancer awareness programmes and treatments under the supervision of a team of experts in the city from the past four years.