Andhra University School of Distance Education has arranged spot receipt of application forms for its B.A., B.Sc., and B.Com. examinations at different places. Applications will be received at Sri C.R. Reddy College, Eluru, from October 5 to 7, at Syed Appalaswamy College, Vijayawada, and YNM College, Narsapur on October 5 and 6 and at Government College for Men, Srikakulam, and DNR College, Bhimavaram, on October 6 and 7. They will be received between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at all centres, according to Director of AU SDE L.D. Sudhakara Babu.

