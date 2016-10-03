National seminar on Gandhism and management gets under way

Spinning of khadi marked Gandhi jayanti celebrations at Andhra University here on Sunday with the Gandhian Studies Centre giving a live demo of spinning thread from natural fibre by half-a-dozen women hailing from Ponduru of neighbouring Srikakulam.

Spinning khadi on the small portable hand-cranked wheels during the inaugural of a two-day national seminar on Gandhism and management became a centre of attraction for the delegates, who gathered at AU Assembly Hall from across the country. The initiative to weave khadi by the organisers also drew applaud from AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nareswara Rao.

Speaking at the meeting, Principal Commissioner of Customs and Central Excise C. Rajendran said inclusive growth was possible through Gandhian model. He said ethics and values were the pre-requisite for accomplishment of any goal. Narrating how Gandhi started his career as an honest lawyer in South Africa, he said despite hailing from an illustrious family, being truthful became the virtue of his life. “He learnt experiments with truth in South Africa and applied it in India, which was under British rule at that time.” “Raja Harischandra drama as a young boy transformed Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi into a crusader for freedom and human rights by proving that truth is the highest virtue of life,” he stated.

Non-violence

In his inaugural address, Prof. Nageswara Rao said non-violence practised by Gandhiji and listening to inner voice had gained world-wide acceptance. Describing Gandhiji as a great management expert, he said his teachings were relevant to all disciplines. He dreamt of Rama Rajya and as a spiritual person, he take part in bhajans everyday. Even on the day he passed away, he participated in bhajans.Satyagraha was also another major contribution of Gandhiji to achieve once genuine demands or bringing to the notice of the authorities about any injustice meted out to the protesters.Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Balamohan Das said Gandhian values were relevant to even science disciplines.