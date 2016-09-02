Six special trains will be operated between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Vinayaka Chaviti festival. Train no. 07033 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam will leave Secunderabad on September 2 at 9.30 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15 a.m.

In return direction, 07034 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special express will leave Visakhapatnam on September 3 at 6.55 p.m. to reach Secunderabad the next day at 7.40 a.m., according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M. Yelvender Yadav. Stoppages : Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmudry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet and Janagaon between Vizag- Secunderabad. Train no. 07069 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Secunderabad on September 3 at 9.40 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam the next day at 10.55 a.m. Train no. 07070 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad special will leave Visakhapatnam on September 4 at 10 p.m. and reach Hyderabad the next day at 11 a.m. Train no. 07071 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Hyderabad on September 5 at 9 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam the next day at 11 a.m.

Train no. 07072 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special train will leave Visakhapatnam on September 6 at 6.55 p.m. to reach Secunderabad the next day at 8.50 a.m. Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmudry, Tadepallegudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Pagidipalli and Secunderabad between Vizag Hyderabad.