Special teams rescue 8 child workers

more-in

Special teams formed by the district Labour Department rescued eight child labourers working in different parts in the city on Wednesday.

They formed into two teams and fanned out in the city following the orders of the Collector Praveen Kumar. The drive began in the early hours. Woman and Child Welfare Department and members of Sravanthi also took part in the drive.

They visited Poorna Market, Kurupam Market, One Town area, Police Barracks, Daba Gardens, Akkayyapalem, Dwarakanagar, Seetampeta, Allipuram, and Dondaparty.

The teams checked small restaurants and shops and found eight children working there. They immediately rescued them and handed them over to Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation. The employers were booked under various sections of shops and establishments and anti child labour Act, deputy commissioner of labour office said. The district collector warned the shop owners not to employ children failing which they would be punished under the laws.