The ultimate aim is to enable universities to become centres of excellence in research in space studies, says P. Vijay Prakash.

Isro to lend support, hand-hold start-ups for research at universities

The State Government is contemplating setting up a Space Innovation Centre to encourage research by youth on space technology and applications at Amaravati in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

As part of the proposal, innovation centres will be established in all universities. Each university will have at least 10 technology-based start-ups to take up innovative research on space science. Isro has agreed in-principle to provide data free of cost.

The issue would figure during talks by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Isro Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar here on Monday, A.P. State Council of Higher Education Vice-Chairman P. Vijay Prakash told The Hindu on Sunday.

Mr. Naidu is scheduled to participate in the valedictory of the World Space Week celebrations here and interact with top scientists of Isro and academicians from various universities.

The Amaravati centre will be the nodal office to monitor the activities undertaken at various places across the State with an aim to extend the reach of space applications to improve manifold the quality of life.

Mr. Vijay Prakash said Isro would offer its expertise and hand-hold the start-ups.

In the first phase, innovation centres will be set up at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur and JNTU-Kakinada and Anantapur. Such centres will be established in other universities later.

A technical support group comprising experts from the universities and Isro will be constituted to mentor the start-ups and ensure transparency and accountability without giving any scope for duplication/repetition in innovative research and development.

Mr. Vijay Prakash said the ultimate plan was to enable the universities to become centres of excellence in research in space studies and build their own satellites.