Vijaya Bank Executive Director B.S. Rama Rao on Monday said their social media marketing initiative had evoked a very good response.

He said here after inaugurating branches at Pendurthi in the district and Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram that social media marketing through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin and YouTube was yielding an impressive response mainly among the youth.

Speaking on the expansion programme, he said they would open 150 more branches during the current fiscal across the country. During 2015-16, the bank had opened 246 branches, the highest by any public sector bank.

Mr. Rao said the Telugu speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were priority areas for the bank and they would expand their base by opening more branches. He said the bank had extended CSR initiatives at Bhogapuram by adoping a girl child to support her education till graduation.

It donated one Braille Printer to the Association Saikorian, Kotha Kopperla for benefit of visually challenged.

At the inaugural functions, Regional Manager P. Srinivasa Reddy, Workmen Director Y. Murali Krishna, Chief Managers M. Rama Mohan Rao and P. Suresh were present.