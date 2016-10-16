The Sanchar Nigam Executives Association (SNEA) president Satyaprasad and district secretary A. Chittibabu released the manifesto, wall poster and pamphlet of SNEA, in view of the forthcoming ‘membership verification’ in the various executive associations of BSNL at the All India level, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SNEA leaders traced the origin and growth of the association since its birth as Telephone Engineering Supervisors Association (TESA) in 1946 to JETA, JTOA and TEOA before finally becoming the SNEA in 2003.

They briefed about the various struggles organised by the association over the years for the protection of BSNL by defeating the moves of the successive governments to destabilise and weaken the public sector telecom giant apart from fighting for the rights of the executives.