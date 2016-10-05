Distance to hospitals, poor connectivity and lack of medicine main reasons

A middle-aged adivasi married couple S. Gangamma and S. Apparao, natives of Gotchari village in Hukumpeta mandal, died in the wee hours of Tuesday, reportedly being bitten by a cobra. The couple were sleeping on the floor in their house, when the snake managed to enter the hut and bit both of them at around 10 p.m. The couple alerted the neighbours and they were rushed to the nearest area hospital at Paderu, about 12 km from the village.

“It took us about two hours to reach the hospital and both of them died undergoing treatment at around 1 a.m.,” said Gemmili Srinivas, a neighbour. But Srinivas or for that matter the concerned Sub-Inspector of Hukumpeta Police B. Naga Karthik was not able to tell The Hindu , whether the couple died due to delayed arrival at the hospital or whether the hospital did not have the required anti-venom dosage.

“The death case was reported to us in the morning and we booked a case under death due to snakebite,” the SI said. About a week ago, another adivasi from a remote village in Munchingput area died of snakebite, as the Public Health Centre (PHC) at Munchingput did not have anti-venom, said Killo Surendra, a human rights activist who runs a NGO in the tribal areas.

Deaths due to snakebites is a common occurrence in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam. Officially, 300 and 400 snakebites are reported every year, but there is no statistics on the number of deaths. As per an estimate by the NGOs, a conservative figure could be around 200 deaths in nine mandals.

In 2014, about 297 snakebite cases were registered, in 2015 it was 322 and in this year it has already crossed 164, as per the records available with the District Medical Health Officer.

But according to sources in the Health Department, the statistics showcase only those that are reported at the PHCs. The number is at least three times more than what is being reported. Most of the cases go unreported as the adivasi do not have access to the PHCs and the fatality rate is about 80 per cent.

Bottlenecks

The Agency areas are infested with all the types of poisonous snakes such as cobra, king cobra, Russell’s viper, saw-scaled viper, common krait and branded krait. And the snakebite cases increase after the rains, said former professor of zoology of Andhra University Bharata Lakshmi.

The golden hour post a snakebite is just one hour. If a patient is moved to a hospital and administered first aid and polyvalent anti-venom dosage within an hour the survival chances are higher, said Head of the Department and Professor of Medicine of Andhra Medical College and King George Hospital, A. Krishna Murthy.

When it comes to the Agency area, the main bottlenecks are distance and lack of medical facilities.

As per the details given by the District Collector Pravin Kumar, in the Agency area of 6,200 sq.km. there are about 3,636 habitats and as many as 1,087 are not connected to any form of roads.

If there is snakebite in a remote village, the Adivasis do not bother to carry the victim to the nearest PHC which could be a trek across hills for about 20 to 25 km.

Apart from the distance, lack of road connectivity and travelling time, the other aspect that needs to be addressed is equipping the PHCs with necessary medicine.

A number of PHCs do not have enough stock of polyvalent anti-venom vials.

Distance to

hospitals, poor connectivity and

lack of medicine

main reasons