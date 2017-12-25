‘Smart cities sustainable’

Karuna Gopal of Foundation for Futuristic Cities speaking at a session on smart cities in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Smart city is liveable and sustainable with emphasis on equity and environmental health, according to Foundation for Futuristic Cities president Karuna Gopal.

“It’s not all about technology though it plays a good role in development of smart cities,” she said in a session on ‘Smart city- Vizag roadmap,’ organised as a part of the three-day Property Expo of CREDAI at AU Engineering College Grounds on Sunday.

CREDAI Visakhapatnam chapter president P. Koteswara Rao, who was the moderator for the session, raised questions on smart city concepts, smart buildings, low-cost housing and Real Estate Regulatory Act, among others.

Answering queries, Ms. Gopal said smart city would create jobs and ensure maximum employment opportunities.

“It’s also about taking smart decisions like going in for roof-top solar power on 70% of the houses of the city or educating people about the consequences of felling trees.”

As one of the 20 lighthouse cities selected to be developed as role models, Visakhapatnam had the potential to set an example, Ms. Gopal said listing out its strengths.