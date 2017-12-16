Smart cities: experts call for holistic approach

more-in

There should be a 360-degree approach in planning of smart cities to take into consideration several aspects in areas of healthcare, sustainability and security among others. This was the opinion of speakers during the second day of the 39th All-India Public Relations conference here on Saturday.

Subodh Dakwale, executive director (corporate communications & branding), Indian Oil Corporation, spoke on the smart technologies being the future in fuel outlets.

“We are envisaging futuristic smart outlets that will have automated refuelling, defused lighting, smart digital transactions and minimal human intervention,” he said. Architect and designer Nitin Killawala from Mumbai spoke on ‘Smart Thinking for Cities’. He spoke about slum-free environment by quoting a few examples in Mumbai where real estate business has bloomed. He highlighted the economic paradox adding that “we are rich but poorer in terms of standard of living”. .

Pragnya Ram, Group Executive President - Corporate Communications and CSR, Aditya Birla Management Corporation, spoke on CSR for Smart Society. The other sessions dealt on topics like ‘Science and Technology- Backbone of building Smart Cites’ and ‘Foundation for Smart Cities in India’. Among others, Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust M.T. Krishnababu, CEO of Symbiosis Technologies O. Naresh Kumar participated in the sessions.