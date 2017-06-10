Sivananda Murty’s services recalled

Principal Secretary (Revenue) J.S.V. Prasad, Special Chief Secy. (Department of Tourism and Culture) L.V. Subrahmanyam, Gitam University president M.V.V.S. Murthy at the inaugural of a symposium on Satguru Sri Sivananda Murty in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

Speakers at the inaugural of a two-day symposium on ‘Sadguru Sri Sivananda Murty’ at Kalabharathi here on Saturday, described him as a ‘guru par excellence’ and eulogised his virtues like simplicity, concern for all human beings and his self-effacing demeanour.

The two-day symposium is being organised by the Sivananda Supatha Foundation of Bheemunipatnam to mark the second death anniversary of the Sadguru.

His disciples, including senior IAS officers, intellectuals, academicians and a former MP, recalled their association with Sadguru Sivananda Murty and how he guided them in their respective fields with his vast knowledge on a diverse range of subjects. The speakers said the Sadguru made them realise that “they were only instruments in the hands of God”.

Treated with respect

International president of the World Teacher Trust (WTT) K. Parvati Kumar said that he first came across Sadguru Sivananda Murty during the annual ‘Guru Puja’ celebrations conducted by WTT at Simhachalam in 1992. He used to treat anyone, who went to see him, with love and respect.

Special Chief Secretary (Department of Tourism, Culture, Sports and Youth Advancement), Government of AP, L.V. Subrahmanyam underlined the need to propagate Sivananda Murty’s messages by distributing books authored by him on patriotism and on spiritual aspects.

Principal Secretary (Revenue-Endowments), Government of AP, J.S.V. Prasad explained how the Sadguru transformed his outlook towards work and to utilise his position as a bureaucrat for the welfare of the people.

Books as gifts

MLC and Gitam University president M.V.V.S. Murthy recalled his association with the Sadguru for 25 years. He made me realise that one should take victory and defeat in a cool manner. He said Gitam University had presented its first honorary doctorate at its first convocation to Sadguru.

He announced that Gitam University would hereafter present the books, written by the Sadguru as mementoes to guests attending programmes at the university.

Sivanandayogam, written by Dr. R. Raghavendran, was released on the occasion.Andhra University VC G. Nageswara Rao, Sahasravadhani Garikapati Narasimha Rao, CMD of Vijay Nirman Company S. Vijay Kumar were among those who spoke at the inaugural programme. Motivational speaker T.A. Venkateswaran presided.