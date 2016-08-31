A showroom of Vaibhav Jewellers of Visakhapatnam was opened in Bobbili in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. Local MLA R.V. Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao opened the showroom.

Municipal Chairperson T. Atchutavalli, Municipal Commissioner H. Shankara Rao, Vice-Chairman Ch. Ramesh Naidu, Chairman of Agriculture Marketing Committee P. Srinivasa Rao, president of district BJP Jaganmohan Rao, former Whip S. Venkata Chinna Appala Naidu, Councillor R. Krishnaveni, chairperson of Vaibhav group Grandhi Mallika Manoj, executive director Grandhi Amarendra, director Grandhi Keertana, CEO R. Satish, GM (marketing) J. Raghunath and others were present. As an inaugural offer, Vaibhav announced Rs. 77 off per gram on gold in 916 Hallmarked jewellery for customers from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts and Odisha.