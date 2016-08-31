Seven militia members of the Korukonda area committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered to Inspector of Chintapalli Police Circle Ch. Rudra Sekhar at the District Police Office here on Tuesday.

All of them are Girijans and aged between 21 and 52. They are natives of Cheruvuru village under Balapam panchayat in Chintapalli mandal.

They were involved in incidents such as taking over coffee plantations of the APFDC in Balapam panchayat in 2011, famine raid in Balapam in 2013, destruction of the house of Gemmeli Sanjiva Rao in Veeravaram and Essar pipeline between Cheruvuru and Diguvajanabha in 2015, and attending a meeting organised by the Maoists as part of the Martyr’s Week this year, a press release from the DPO said.