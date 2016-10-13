Leaders of Steel Plant Employees’ Union affiliated to CITU have urged companies with which Visakhapatnam Steel Plant-RINL had insurance for its properties to settle full claim for damage suffered in the aftermath of Cyclone Hudhud.

“Though we incurred a loss of Rs.418 crore including a production loss of Rs.230 crore and damage to equipment amounting to Rs.203 crore, the insurance companies had released only Rs.140 crore,” SPEU president J. Ayodhyaram, general secretary Y.T. Dasu and deputy general secretary J. Simhachalam said in a statement here on Wednesday.

The CITU leaders being prompt in assessment of value of properties and payment of premium, the insurance companies should pay the claim in full without dilly-dallying.