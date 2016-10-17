Registrar of Companies N. Krishnamurthy on Sunday said changes in the Companies Act 2013 were of dynamic nature aimed at meeting the societal requirements. He was speaking at a seminar on the recent changes in the Companies Act organised by Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Mr. Krishnamurthy mentioned that predominant feature of the new Companies Act, 2013 -- subordinate legislation/delegation of legislation which means that whenever there is a change or modification to be brought into force, one need not wait till it was completely amended by the Central government.

“Rather it can be done by the regular notifications, circulars, rules which are being circulated from time to time depending upon the changes and requirements of the stakeholders,” he stated.