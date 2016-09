P.K. Jayalakshmi, HoD of Hindi, St. Joseph’s College for Women, has been selected for the Best Teacher award by the Andhra Pradesh government. She will be given away the award by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on September 7.

Dr. Jayalakshmi has been serving in the college for the past 23 years and has published 10 books in Hindi and Telugu. She edited two Hindi text books for Degree Students. Under her guidance six students were awarded with M. Phil degrees.